Moscow Regrets US Anti-Russia Budgetary Measures, Remains Open to Dialogue

Moscow finds Washington's plans to allocate resources to counter Russia in its 2021 budget regrettable but is open to dialogue on the condition that the US abstains from meddling in Russia's internal affairs, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik Tuesday

On Monday, US President Donald Trump's administration submitted a budget proposal for 2021 which included $700 million to counter Russian influence worldwide among various other measures in opposition to Moscow. Ryabkov told Sputnik that the details in the new budget do not evoke any emotions, but provoke regret.

"The ongoing practice of the US authorities of turning US-Russian relations into a subject for all kinds of speculation, malicious sorties, conclusions that are not true, is only regrettable," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat maintained that Moscow is nevertheless open to dialogue on the condition of Washington's respect.

"Refusal of cooperation and partnership [with Russia] in some areas has become the norm in Washington. For our part, we invariably confirm openness to dialogue, resolving any issues in the search for mutually acceptable solutions, but, of course, only on the basis of mutual respect, consideration of interests, and equal rights," Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov also reiterated Moscow's position that no sanctions or programs aimed at containing Russia would work.