UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, Riyadh Not Discussing Oil Market At Moment, No Phone Calls Planned Yet - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Moscow, Riyadh Not Discussing Oil Market at Moment, No Phone Calls Planned Yet - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning a phone call with Riyadh yet, and the countries are not discussing the situation in the oil market at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, not at the moment," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia discusses oil issues with Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman also noted that no phone conversation was planned with Riyadh.

"So far, there are no [phone talks with Saudi Arabia] on the president's agenda, but this does not mean that it [the phone call] will not be held if necessary. You know, phone calls are being coordinated very quickly," Peskov added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Riyadh Oil Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Market

Recent Stories

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

26 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit 5-week high

30 minutes ago

30 minutes ago

Aldar employees contribute AED1m to ‘Together We ..

45 minutes ago

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13th Apri ..

45 minutes ago

US dollar intends to decline against Pakistani rup ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.