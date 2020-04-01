Moscow, Riyadh Not Discussing Oil Market at Moment, No Phone Calls Planned Yet - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning a phone call with Riyadh yet, and the countries are not discussing the situation in the oil market at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, not at the moment," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia discusses oil issues with Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman also noted that no phone conversation was planned with Riyadh.

"So far, there are no [phone talks with Saudi Arabia] on the president's agenda, but this does not mean that it [the phone call] will not be held if necessary. You know, phone calls are being coordinated very quickly," Peskov added.