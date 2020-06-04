UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Hopes For Resolution Of Situation With Libyan Currency Printed In Russia

Moscow Says Hopes for Resolution of Situation With Libyan Currency Printed in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russia hopes for resolution of the situation with Libyan Currency printed by Russian company Goznak and detained in Malta, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"We hope for the successful resolution of the situation with detention of a batch of Libyan dinars printed by Goznak and detained in Malta," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the Russian company did not do it to cause financial damage to Libya or embezzle its funds. The banknotes were meant to correct the lack of cash money in Libya, which created problems for the economy.

According to the ministry, Goznak is fulfilling contracts that were at some point approved by the Government of National Accord, based in the west of the conflict-split country.

More Stories From Business

