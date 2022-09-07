Moscow Says Hopes Seoul Understands Negative Effect of Supporting Price Cap on Russian Oil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The United States wants to drag Seoul into a "cartel" that sets a price cap on Russian oil, but joining this initiative will cause serious negative consequences, Moscow hopes South Korea understands it, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First Asian Department Georgy Zinovyev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We know about Washington's attempts to drag Seoul into the 'cartel of buyers' of Russian oil, which, according to the US plan, will be able to set a price cap on it.

Seoul's joining this initiative will lead to serious negative consequences, primarily for the economy of the Republic of Korea itself," Zinovyev said.

"Our country will not supply oil at a loss, and as a result, South Korean partners will purchase not cheaper, but more expensive oil, and it is very likely that it will be much more expensive. We hope Seoul understands this and will not create unnecessary problems for itself," he said.