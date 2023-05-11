UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says No Progress Made On Reconnecting Russian Agricultural Bank To SWIFT

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Moscow Says No Progress Made on Reconnecting Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT

There was no progress made on the issue of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT payment system, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) There was no progress made on the issue of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT payment system, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

A high-level meeting on the grain deal in a quadripartite format was held in Istanbul from May 10-11.

"We have publicly talked about what systemic problems that need to be solved, and the first problem is the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT. I must say that no progress is made on this issue.

Moreover, we know the skeptical assessments of the UN that this can be done at all. Nevertheless, it is clear that nothing will work without reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, it is impossible to do such operations manually," Vershinin told Russian journalists.

The possible assistance of the Turkish bank in this matter was not discussed, the diplomat added.

"In any case, we would only welcome any assistance in the normal operation of our bank without sanctions," Vershinin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Bank Progress Istanbul May All From

Recent Stories

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1- Year Highs, Raising ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1- Year Highs, Raising Chance for Fed Rate Pause

4 minutes ago
 Govt determined for social welfare, poverty allevi ..

Govt determined for social welfare, poverty alleviation: Federal Minister for Fi ..

8 minutes ago
 US Banks With Over $50Bln in Assets to Help Pay fo ..

US Banks With Over $50Bln in Assets to Help Pay for Recent Bank Failures - FDIC

8 minutes ago
 Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief ..

Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief from courts, says Marriyum

45 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

53 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design ..

ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design remotely operated marine suppl ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.