Moscow Says No Progress Made on Reconnecting Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT

There was no progress made on the issue of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT payment system, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) There was no progress made on the issue of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT payment system, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

A high-level meeting on the grain deal in a quadripartite format was held in Istanbul from May 10-11.

"We have publicly talked about what systemic problems that need to be solved, and the first problem is the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT. I must say that no progress is made on this issue.

Moreover, we know the skeptical assessments of the UN that this can be done at all. Nevertheless, it is clear that nothing will work without reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, it is impossible to do such operations manually," Vershinin told Russian journalists.

The possible assistance of the Turkish bank in this matter was not discussed, the diplomat added.

"In any case, we would only welcome any assistance in the normal operation of our bank without sanctions," Vershinin said.