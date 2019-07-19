UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says To Consider Countermeasures To Possible US Sanctions On Russia's State Debt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Moscow might consider the introduction of countermeasures if the United States proceeds with its sanctions against Russia's state debt, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told reporters at the United Nations.

"When it comes to sanctions, there are two ways of dealing with this ” undertaking counter actions, ... or there are absolutely asymmetrical situations when you cannot impose echoing measures, but you can employ other tactics," Pankin said on Thursday, adding that "most likely, [US sanctions] would not be left unanswered."

Pankin explained that Russia did not pursue to retaliate with similar political measures, but it would instead aim to adapt to such developments and seek for methods to circumvent the sanctions.

The diplomat said that possible US sanctions would affect not only Russia and the United States but impact the interests of other countries due to the global nature of the world economy.

"It seems like the Americans took the path which they already cannot leave regardless of whether it is effective or not," he added.

Pankin however noted that it was naive to believe that the US sanctions would not have repercussions for Russia's economy. 

"Of course, a step like this complicates our lives, but, at the same time, we learn how to enhance in other spheres," Pankin said.

The US House of Representatives passed last Friday an amendment to the 2020 defense budget, proposed by the Democrats, banning US citizens from conducting any operations with Russia's state debt in the event of Russia's meddling in the upcoming US presidential election. However, this is not the final version of the document, and the amendment is yet to be studied by the Republicans.

