Moscow Says Will Announce Gas Cooperation Initiatives, Grain, Fertilizer Supplies At G20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Moscow Says Will Announce Gas Cooperation Initiatives, Grain, Fertilizer Supplies at G20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russia will confirm its readiness to remain a supplier of food and energy resources to other countries at the G20 summit in Indonesia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, and Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Russia will confirm its readiness to remain a reliable supplier of food products and energy resources to foreign markets on a commercial and humanitarian basis," the spokeswoman said, adding that Moscow will reject all external pressure attempts.

The Russian delegation will also announce several initiatives concerning expanding gas cooperation with Turkey, the diplomat added.

"It is planned to announce a number of specific initiatives, including increasing gas cooperation with Turkey, organizing the supply of large quantities of grain and fertilizers. We emphasize the importance of de-monopolizing the global economic architecture, and building logistics routes, technology clusters and payment systems independent of political turbulence," Zakharova said.

