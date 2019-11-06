Moscow Says Will Not Cooperate With US on Syrian Oil As Considers It National Asset

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Moscow believes that Syria's government is the only entity who should control the middle Eastern country's natural resources and will not cooperate with the United States on Syria's oil, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported that the US military was building two new bases in the oil-rich province of Deir ez-Zor in northeast Syria. US President Donald Trump said earlier that the US troops contingent would ensure the security of oil fields in eastern Syria. Vershinin said on Tuesday that such actions were "unacceptable."

"We will not cooperate with the US on issue of the Syrian oil," Vershinin said.

"Syrian oil is a national asset of all Syrians. [Russia] believes that Syrians should control their own natural resources, including oil," the deputy foreign minister added.