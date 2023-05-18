Moscow Says Working on Options Equivalent to Connecting Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow is working on options equivalent to unblocking the Russian Agricultural Bank from the SWIFT system, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"As for the guarantees for the Russian Agricultural Bank - various options are being worked out, which will be equivalent to unblocking SWIFT, there are certain hopes for negotiations on the basis of the talks that have already taken place.

In this regard, it was decided to extend (the deal) for two months," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow had received guarantees for the Russian bank's connection to SWIFT.

He added that it was important to understand that the fate of the deal was still in the hands of those with whom the United Nations had to negotiate the Russian part of the agreement.

"A certain part of the road has been traveled, but not to the end. We will try to resolve this issue within the next 60 days," Peskov said.