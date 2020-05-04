UrduPoint.com
Moscow Sees No Cartel Collusion Amid Oil Price Fall - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 12:55 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Moscow sees no signs of cartel collusion amid the current global price crash in the oil market, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Monday.

According to Pankin, the wide-raging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sharply curtailed economic activity across the globe and reduced the demand for energy, is evident. Additionally, speculation with oil futures contracts and other financial instruments has also played a crucial role, he said.

"Given these circumstances, it is hardly worth talking about some deliberate cartel collusion. The volatility and sharp price spikes in recent months have taken place against the backdrop of multidimensional signals, massive discounts from quoted prices and the demand of various grades of oil has changed," Pankin said.

The freefall in oil prices has also taken place amid a period of global economic instability, the deputy foreign minister added.

"As a result, the market has dipped and has been unbalanced. This has immediately affected other sectors, production chains, and led to general economic and financial instability," Pankin remarked.

Global oil demand has slumped amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 20, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil for May delivery fell to a negative value for the first time in history due to limitations in storage space.

OPEC+ countries have sought to stabilize the global oil market amid the unprecedented decline in demand and subsequent price drop. On April 12, member states signed an agreement committing to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day from May-June. Thereafter, output will be reduced by 7.7 barrels from July until the end of 2020, and by 5.8 million barrels per day from January 2021 to April 2022.

