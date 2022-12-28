Moscow Still Analyzing Situation After Introduction of Price Cap on Gas by West - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The Russian authorities are still analyzing the situation after the West's decision to create a temporary mechanism to limit excessive gas prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Last week, EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on a temporary mechanism to limit excessive gas prices, setting a price cap at 180 Euros ($191) per megawatt-hour (MWh).

It will be automatically activated when the month-ahead price at the TTF exceeds 180 euros per MWh for three working days and when this price is 35 euros higher than the reference price for liquefied natural gas on world markets.

"The gas market has its own specifics. The situation is being analyzed ... of course, after the analysis is completed, some further steps will be formulated. So far, it is too early to talk about it," Peskov told reporters.