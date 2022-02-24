Moscow Stock Exchange reopens, plunging almost 14%

Moscow's Stock Exchange reopened on Thursday after plunging almost 14 percent, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive on Ukraine

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Moscow's Stock Exchange reopened on Thursday after plunging almost 14 percent, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive on Ukraine.

The ruble-dominated Moex index was down 13.

97 percent, according to the exchange's website, while the dollar-dominated RTS was down 20.16 percent. The exchange announced a temporary suspension of trading earlier on Thursday.

The ruble meanwhile fell by nine percent to 90 against the US Dollar, hitting an all-time low before bouncing back slightly.