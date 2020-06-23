UrduPoint.com
Moscow Unveils Tourism Platform, Marketplace During Videoconference With China's Hainan

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:32 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Moscow officials unveiled about a new digital travel platform and a multilingual marketplace for the Russian tourism industry during a teleconference with the authorities of the Chinese province of Hainan, Moscow Committee for Tourism said on Tuesday in a press release.

In particular, the Russian capital presented a platform dubbed Moscow Travel Hub, created for interaction with travel industry businesses. It allows the participants to share the latest developments in the field of digital technologies for tourism, create joint tourism products and conduct negotiations.

Moscow also presented a multilingual innovative travel marketplace RUSSPASS that is expected to be launched soon. This platform will allow a foreign tourist to create an individual route for traveling in Russia, purchase airline tickets and book a hotel.

"Moscow and various cities and regions of China are linked by many years of friendship and cooperation. It is very important for us to exchange experience with our Chinese colleagues in the field of supporting and developing tourism, as we are now entering the stage of the industry's recovery," deputy head of the Moscow Committee for Tourism. Tatyana Sharshavitskaya, told Sputnik.

The committee launched the teleconference format of talks with foreign colleagues in March. Such online conferences have already been held with representatives of Beijing, Chongqing and different cities of Europe and Asia.

