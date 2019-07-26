UrduPoint.com
Moscow Urges Kiev To Buy Natural Gas Directly From Russia - Energy Minister Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:43 PM

Moscow Urges Kiev to Buy Natural Gas Directly From Russia - Energy Minister Novak

Moscow favors Ukraine buying natural gas directly from Russia, this proposal will be discussed at the next trilateral meeting with the European Commission, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday

ANTALYA (Turkey) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019)

"Let's wait until the start of tripartite consultations, when a new [Ukrainian] government is appointed and contractors appear, then we can talk more specifically. In general, we want Ukraine to buy gas directly. I think we will discuss such proposals," Novak told reporters, answering the question about the prospects for a new gas contract with Ukraine.

