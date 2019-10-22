UrduPoint.com
Moscow Voices 'Cautious Optimism' Regarding Gas Transit Talks With Ukraine

Moscow Voices 'Cautious Optimism' Regarding Gas Transit Talks With Ukraine

Russia believes that there is some ground for "cautious optimism" regarding gas transit negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik

The current contract for Russian gas transit through Ukraine expires on January 1, 2020.

"The trilateral [Russia-Ukraine-EU] consultations on gas transit through Ukraine after the expiration of the gas transit contract, which Brussels hosted in September, give us cause for cautious optimism in general," Rudenko said.

He recalled that the next round of the trilateral negotiations was scheduled for October 28.

"We should wait for its results to understand the prospects of further Russian-Ukrainian cooperation in gas sphere," Rudenko added.

