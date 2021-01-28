MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Moscow's budget lost 700 billion rubles ($9.3 billion) due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Efimov said.

"Economically speaking, the results of last year for the budget, we lost about 700 billion due to the pandemic," Efimov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Of that amount, 200 billion rubles were under-received in budget revenue, about 300 billion were the expenses that were used to eliminate the consequences of the pandemic, ensure work of medical institutions, purchase personal protective equipment and medicines, and about 200 billion rubles are funds, which the authorities were forced not to spend, those costs that were transferred due to lack of budget funds.