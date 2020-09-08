MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Moscow's 2021 budget will be equal to that of 2019, falling 12-15 percent short of plan, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at the Moscow Financial Forum on Tuesday.

"Our main problem is not this year, but next. We will go through this year 'on fat,' on the reserves that we have. .

... Next year was planned up 5-7 percent from 2020, and in 2021 we will get the budget, God give us, equal to 2019. This means that the difference between what was planned and what we will receive is 12 or 15 percent. This is a huge figure, but the 'fat' is gone, there are no reserves, the reserve funds have been spent," Sobyanin said.