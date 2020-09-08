UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Budget Revenues To Fall 12-15% Short Of Plan In 2021 - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:10 PM

Moscow's Budget Revenues to Fall 12-15% Short of Plan in 2021 - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Moscow's 2021 budget will be equal to that of 2019, falling 12-15 percent short of plan, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at the Moscow Financial Forum on Tuesday.

"Our main problem is not this year, but next. We will go through this year 'on fat,' on the reserves that we have. .

... Next year was planned up 5-7 percent from 2020, and in 2021 we will get the budget, God give us, equal to 2019. This means that the difference between what was planned and what we will receive is 12 or 15 percent. This is a huge figure, but the 'fat' is gone, there are no reserves, the reserve funds have been spent," Sobyanin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Budget 2019 2020 God From Fat

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea agree on 10 new sectors, developm ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Steel key partner in delivery of UAE Peac ..

26 minutes ago

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

41 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

56 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients in ..

1 hour ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce discusses p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.