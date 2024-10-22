Most Asian markets drop as traders weigh US rates outlook

Most Asian markets turned lower Tuesday after a negative lead from Wall Street fuelled by profit-taking, while traders try to ascertain the outlook for US interest rates

Comments from top Federal Reserve officials suggesting they would like to see a slower pace of rate cuts tempered hopes for another bumper cut at the bank's next meeting, while Middle East worries pushed gold to a new record.

With few catalysts to drive business, investors took a step back Tuesday after the Dow and S&P 500 came off all-time highs, with concerns growing that stocks may be overbought and due a correction.

Focus is now on the latest earnings season, with tech titans Alphabet and IBM due to announce over the next two days, while Boeing, Coca-Cola, General Motors and L'Oreal are also in the pipeline.

Bets on another 50-basis-point rate cut by the Fed have been scaled back after a recent run of strong US data including on jobs creation, while a number of decision-makers have looked to temper expectations.

Kansas City Fed boss Jeffrey Schmid backed a slower pace of easing, which he said would allow it to find a neutral level.