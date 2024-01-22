Most Asian Markets Rise After Wall St Record
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM
Most Asian markets rose Monday following a record finish on Wall Street, but hopes for an early US interest rate cut were dealt a fresh blow by Federal Reserve officials looking to rein in investor expectations
A surge in tech titans including Apple, Amazon, Nvidia and Facebook parent Meta pushed the S&P 500 to its first new all-time high since early 2022 thanks to bets on lower borrowing costs this year.
The rally was helped by a closely watched survey from the University of Michigan showing a surge in consumer confidence and optimism about falling inflation.
However, analysts warned that traders may have run a little ahead of themselves at the end of last year as they forecast the Fed will cut rates up to six times before December, with the first coming in March.
A string of data in recent weeks has shown inflation remains sticky and well above the bank's two percent target, while the jobs market continues to show resilience despite borrowing costs sitting at two-decade highs.
Minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting also showed decision-makers were happy to keep monetary policy tight until they are confident prices are under control.
On Friday, San Francisco Fed boss Mary Daly said it was likely too early to think of moving just yet.
"While I think it's appropriate for us to look forward and ask when would policy adjustments be necessary so we don't put a stranglehold on the economy, it's really premature to think that that's around the corner," she told Fox Business on Friday.
