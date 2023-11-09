Open Menu

Most Asian Markets See Fresh Gains As Traders Await Fed Guidance

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Most Asian markets see fresh gains as traders await Fed guidance

Most Asian stocks crept back up Thursday after another positive day on Wall Street, with focus on upcoming speeches by Federal Reserve officials, while oil edged back after a second successive plunge fuelled by demand doubts

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Most Asian stocks crept back up Thursday after another positive day on Wall Street, with focus on upcoming speeches by Federal Reserve officials, while oil edged back after a second successive plunge fuelled by demand doubts.

Last week's hint by the US central bank at an end to its interest rate-hiking cycle, followed by data showing a softer labour market, has provided traders with some much-needed confidence as a tough year draws to a close, with some even talking of a cut in the new year.

However, after a healthy run-up across global markets, some have run out of steam as the possibility of more tightening casts a shadow owing to stubbornly high inflation.

Comments from Fed decision-makers ramming home their determination to slay prices have also kept the euphoria in check, with many keeping their options open for another rate hike if needed.

Earlier this week, Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari insisted on seeing more data before deciding whether more work was needed, while Chicago boss Austan Goolsbee played his cards close to his chest, saying only that inflation was "the number-one thing".

Thursday sees Fed Chair Jerome Powell appear on a panel to talk about monetary policy challenges, while Atlanta chief Raphael Bostic and his Richmond counterpart Tom Barkin are due to speak elsewhere.

"The market is currently digesting the influx of comments from Federal Reserve officials, and the strength of recent gains may eventually be tested if there are stronger indications, particularly from... moderates, that Fed members want to put the 2024 rate cut Genie back in the bottle," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

That, he added, "could potentially dampen investor enthusiasm into year-end".

"Of course, it all comes down to the data, and if we maintain that not-too-hot or not-too-cool environment, stocks could gradually increase.

"

Hopes that rates have peaked and could come down next year provided support to US stocks, as did another drop in 10-year Treasury yields, while the VIX index -- or so-called fear gauge -- fell to its lowest level since September.

The S&P 500 chalked up an eighth successive gain, the best streak since November 2021, while the Nasdaq was also higher, though the Dow edged slightly lower.

Asian markets largely followed suit, with Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Taipei, Jakarta and Manila all in the green but Bangkok fell.

Shanghai was marginally higher and Hong Kong dipped as data showed China slipped back into deflation last month, reinforcing the need for more economic support.

Oil prices enjoyed a small bounce but made little impact on the losses of nearly seven percent seen in the previous two days caused by demand worries and easing fears over the Middle East crisis.

- Key figures around 0700 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.5 percent at 32,646.46 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 17,530.67

Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,053.28 (close)

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 150.86 yen from 151.00 yen on Wednesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0708 from $1.0711

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2287 from $1.2286

Euro/pound: UP at 87.18 pence from 87.16 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $75.69 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 percent at $79.97 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 34,112.80 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,401.72 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai China Oil Bank Richmond Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok Powell Minneapolis Atlanta Chicago New York Middle East May September November Stocks Market All From Best Asia Labour

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar depar ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar departs after concluding two-day Uz ..

23 minutes ago
 History will never forget world's 'criminal silenc ..

History will never forget world's 'criminal silence' over Israel's Gaza genocide ..

23 minutes ago
 Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO ..

Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO 30 4G – Now available to pr ..

2 hours ago
 PM stresses reforms, actions to realize ECO object ..

PM stresses reforms, actions to realize ECO objective for economic, peace divide ..

7 minutes ago
 ICCI proposes highest civil award of Pakistan for ..

ICCI proposes highest civil award of Pakistan for Indonesian Ambassador

7 minutes ago
 Killers of Gaza children following Pharaoh's path: ..

Killers of Gaza children following Pharaoh's path: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwa ..

7 minutes ago
4th Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum starts at UAF

4th Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum starts at UAF

7 minutes ago
 China, US hail progress in climate talks

China, US hail progress in climate talks

7 minutes ago
 Honda, Nissan hike full-year forecasts

Honda, Nissan hike full-year forecasts

2 minutes ago
 WB- Punjab Govt collaboration to bring prosperity ..

WB- Punjab Govt collaboration to bring prosperity for farmers: PHHSA Chairman

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia inaugurates Southeast Asia's largest flo ..

Indonesia inaugurates Southeast Asia's largest floating solar farm

2 minutes ago
 Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Kha ..

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Khan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business