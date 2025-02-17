Most Asian markets start week on positive note

Asian markets mostly rose on Monday as investors assessed the global economic outlook while US President Donald Trump pushes ahead with his trade war

Trading floors have been hit by uncertainty since Trump returned to the Oval Office last month announcing a series of tariffs against key trading partners.

While some of the measures have been delayed for negotiations, observers warn the imposition of huge levies on exports to the world's biggest economy could deal a hefty blow to financial markets.

"Traders have been stuck in a game of 'will he or won't he' on sweeping tariffs, with geopolitical allies and rivals alike in the crosshairs," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"The stock market's initial reaction was caution, but as delays, carve-outs, and sabre-rattling mix into an increasingly muddled policy picture, the mood is shifting from calculated hedging to outright confusion."

He added that "tariffs remain one of the biggest risk factors for financial markets".

"For now, the only certainty is uncertainty."

After a tepid lead from Wall Street, Asian equities mostly moved into positive territory.

Hong Kong extended last week's rally fuelled by a surge in tech firms following the release of Chinese startup DeepSeek's chatbot.

"DeepSeek proves that China's private sector remains innovative and competitive, and it also shows the possibility for China's continued AI advancement," said analysts at Bank of America Global Research.

"DeepSeek could potentially democratize computing and change the global AI ecosystem. Our global strategist Michel Hartnett called for 'peak US exceptionalism'."

The mood in Hong Kong was boosted by news that Chinese President Xi Jinping was meeting Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma and other top entrepreneurs this week.

The gathering fuelled hopes of fresh support for the private sector, which has been hit by a series of crackdowns by the government in the past few years, hammering share prices.

Ma's inclusion hints at the billionaire magnate's potential public rehabilitation after years out of the spotlight following a tangle with regulators.

Other participants included Ren Zhengfei -- the founder of tech titan Huawei -- and Wang Chuanfu, who established electric-vehicle giant BYD.

Tokyo edged up as data showed the Japanese economy slowed sharply last year, but enjoyed a forecast-topping quarter thanks to strong exports.

Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta and Wellington also rose, though Sydney, Mumbai, Bangkok and Manila slipped.

Investors are also keeping tabs on developments over the Ukraine war after Trump said on Sunday he could meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "very soon", adding he believed he genuinely wanted to stop the fighting.

- Key figures around 0700 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 39,174.25 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 22,662.81

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,355.83 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0490 from $1.0495 on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2593 from $1.2587

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 151.66 from 152.25 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.30 pence from 83.36 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $70.83 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.3 percent at $74.94 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 44,546.08 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 8,732.46 (close)

