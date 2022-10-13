UrduPoint.com

Most Eurasian Economic Union Countries Switch To Gas Payments In Rubles - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Most Eurasian Economic Union Countries Switch to Gas Payments in Rubles - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) All countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) except Kazakhstan have agreed to pay for Russian gas in the Russian Currency ruble, with Astana ready to join if others consider trading in national currencies, a minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Arzybek Kozhoshev, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The EAEU includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

"Concerning the question of mutual gas settlements within the EAEU, several countries have agreed to pay for Russian gas only in rubles, with Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan supporting the move. Kazakhstan is reviewing the issue, as the country also wants to trade in national currencies," Kozhoshev said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week (REW) in Moscow.

The official also said that the Russian ruble would strengthen amid the mutual settlements in national currencies with the countries which receive Russian fossil fuels.

The REW conference, dedicated to global energy in a multipolar world, started on Wednesday and will run until Friday. The agenda covers cooperation on global markets, new solutions for the fuel and energy sector, technological sovereignty and digital transformation, as well as ecology and climate issues.

Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Armenia Astana Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Gas Market Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

4 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

12 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

12 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

12 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.