Most Germans, French Say Brexit Had Little Impact on EU Economy - Poll

German and French residents largely believe that Brexit did not significantly impact the EU's economy, according to a poll released on Thursday

The survey conducted by the YouGov polling firm showed that half of the respondents living in France (51%) and Germany (50%) hold the opinion that Brexit has made no difference to the economy of the EU, while 26% of French and 22% of Germans said Brexit had worsened the EU's economy.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, 2020, completing a three-and-a-half-year process that began with the 2016 Brexit referendum, and retaining many of the regional bloc's laws.