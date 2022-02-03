UrduPoint.com

Most Germans, French Say Brexit Had Little Impact On EU Economy - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Most Germans, French Say Brexit Had Little Impact on EU Economy - Poll

German and French residents largely believe that Brexit did not significantly impact the EU's economy, according to a poll released on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) German and French residents largely believe that Brexit did not significantly impact the EU's economy, according to a poll released on Thursday.

The survey conducted by the YouGov polling firm showed that half of the respondents living in France (51%) and Germany (50%) hold the opinion that Brexit has made no difference to the economy of the EU, while 26% of French and 22% of Germans said Brexit had worsened the EU's economy.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, 2020, completing a three-and-a-half-year process that began with the 2016 Brexit referendum, and retaining many of the regional bloc's laws.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France German European Union Germany United Kingdom Brexit January 2016 2020

Recent Stories

M. Phil seminars to be conducted on Feb 7 at SU

M. Phil seminars to be conducted on Feb 7 at SU

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs Election Commission of Pakis ..

Supreme Court directs Election Commission of Pakistan to submit details of re-po ..

2 minutes ago
 UNICEF Says 6 Children Killed in Heavy Violence in ..

UNICEF Says 6 Children Killed in Heavy Violence in Northwest Syria Overnight

2 minutes ago
 DW Finds Out About Russia's Response From Media - ..

DW Finds Out About Russia's Response From Media - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Lithuania Wants More Troops From Germany, US Amid ..

Lithuania Wants More Troops From Germany, US Amid Russia-Belarus Joint Drills - ..

5 minutes ago
 770th Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar urs celebrations ..

770th Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar urs celebrations to be organized in March

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>