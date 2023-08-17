Most markets drop as US rate, China fears dent global optimism

European markets retreated on Thursday continuing a global sell-off on fresh worries that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates again, while China's economic woes also shred traders' nerves

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):European markets retreated on Thursday continuing a global sell-off on fresh worries that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates again, while China's economic woes also shred traders' nerves.

Minutes from the US central bank's July meeting showed two decision-makers were against lifting borrowing costs but also revealed that "most participants" saw a significant risk that price increases would persist and could require further monetary tightening.

The remarks dealt a blow to investors who had hoped rates were now at their peak following a string of data indicating inflation was falling and the jobs market softening.

There also remains debate inside the Fed about the next move, with officials giving sharply differing views, though the bank has said it will make decisions based on incoming data.

Futures traders assign a probability of close to 90 percent that the Fed will stand pat at its September meeting, according to data from CME Group, though there is a growing belief that more hikes are coming down the line.

Shares in London, Paris and Frankfurt were all in the red nearing midway in the session.

"A more downbeat mood is settling in about what lies ahead for the global economy, as China's problems spread into the financial sector, while high inflation still lingers elsewhere," Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"The FTSE 100 is trading lower, with the Lionesses' winning spirit proving highly elusive to capture, given the concerns unsettling investors right now."The dour mood had also filtered through Asia, where most major markets were deep in the red.

However, Hong Kong was flat and Shanghai saw small gains thanks to bargain-buying after a run of losses.