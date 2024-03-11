Most Markets Fall After Strong US Data, Eyes On Inflation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:02 PM
Stock markets mostly fell Monday after a forecast-busting jobs report dampened US interest rate cut hopes, with attention now turning to the release of key inflation data this week
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Stock markets mostly fell Monday after a forecast-busting jobs report dampened US interest rate cut hopes, with attention now turning to the release of key inflation data this week.
The selling followed a retreat in all three main indexes on Wall Street, while investors lowered their expectations for how many cuts the Federal Reserve would make this year.
However, analysts said that while the jobs figures were bigger than hoped, they would not likely cause policymakers to hold off lowering borrowing costs as unemployment ticked up to a two-year high.
The reading "didn't necessarily amount to an 'all-clear' signal for the Fed, but there also didn't appear to be anything in it that would derail its plan to cut rates", said Chris Larkin of E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.
SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes added that "the US labour market seems to be in a comfortable zone -- not too hot and not too cold".
"Reminiscent of Goldilocks's 'just right' porridge."
Traders are now factoring in three rate cuts this year, compared with six that were pencilled in three months ago.
The latest reading on the consumer price index on Tuesday is now in traders' view.
Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok, Taipei and Manila were all in negative territory.
London, Frankfurt and Paris opened in the red.
Japanese equities were weighed by a tech sell-off after losses for the sector in New York, while exporters also took a hit from a stronger yen as reports said the country's central bank was considering shifting away from its ultra-loose monetary policy soon.
There was little reaction to news that the economy had narrowly avoided a recession in the final months of last year.
Hong Kong and Shanghai rose, however, following figures showing a bigger-than-forecast jump in Chinese consumer prices last month, while a report said regulators had called on large banks to provide more support for the nation's battered property sector.
The data provided some much-needed good news for the struggling economy, though observers warned it continued to face headwinds.
"Recovery in domestic demand will only be gradual, as households worry about their income and job prospects amid heightened economic uncertainty while consumer confidence remains low," said Kelvin Lam at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
"Therefore, it is too early to say China has emerged from consumer deflation from just one data point."
The country's leaders on Monday closed a key gathering vowing to do more to fix the battered housing market and reduce unemployment.
Officials have spoken at the of challenges facing the economy and admitted a five percent growth target will not be easy and pointed to "hidden risks".
Bitcoin hit a fresh record high above $71,000 as demand picks up and traders grow optimistic about the prospect of interest rates coming down this year. The unit peaked at $71,432 in the afternoon before easing back slightly.
- Key figures around 0815 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.2 percent at 38,820.49 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.4 percent at 16,587.57 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,068.46 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,644.05
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 146.72 yen from 147.06 yen on Friday
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0972 from $1.0942
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2843 from $1.2854
Euro/pound: UP at 85.18 pence from 85.09 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $77.90 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: FLAT at $82.08 per barrel
Recent Stories
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC
Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association
EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Haiti
Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC
Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situ ..
Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC
PSX loses 38 points
PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar
Federal cabinet sworn in at President House
Work in underway to resolve drainage problems in Daska: minister
Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violation of code of conduct
More Stories From Business
-
PSX loses 38 points12 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar12 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin zooms to record near $72,0001 hour ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim12 minutes ago
-
China Development Bank ups support for urban village renovation12 minutes ago
-
Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak for banking sector12 minutes ago
-
PFC to explore export opportunities in UK3 hours ago
-
Governor greets Kyrgyz Honorary Consul3 hours ago
-
Efforts on to improve National Planning Framework3 hours ago
-
Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation12 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin hits fresh record above $71,0004 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation12 minutes ago