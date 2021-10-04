UrduPoint.com

Most Markets Rise But Hong Kong Hit As Evergrande Trade Suspended

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

Most markets rise but Hong Kong hit as Evergrande trade suspended

Asian and European stocks mostly rose Monday as investors shrugged off a variety of concerns, but Hong Kong sank on fears about troubled property giant China Evergrande

London, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Asian and European stocks mostly rose Monday as investors shrugged off a variety of concerns, but Hong Kong sank on fears about troubled property giant China Evergrande.

World oil prices held steady before an OPEC+ output decision, while the euro firmed versus the Dollar.

"There may still be 27 days to go until Halloween, but ... investors are not in the mood to be spooked," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"Inflation, the energy crisis, supply chain issues, economic growth stuttering, concern that interest rates could go up sooner rather than later and China's ongoing Evergrande debt problem remain at the forefront," he added.

London stocks edged up 0.2 percent in midday deals.

Paris won 0.1 percent but Frankfurt flatlined in early afternoon eurozone trade.

The crisis at Evergrande, which is drowning in a sea of debt worth more than $300 billion, has roiled markets in recent weeks on fears that its failure could spill over into the wider Chinese economy and possibly further.

The firm said in a statement that the halt in the trading of its shares was called "pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction".

The news came as reports said Hopson Development Holdings planned to buy a 51 percent stake in its property services arm.

However, traders remain concerned Evergrande will miss payments on bond obligations, putting it in default.

Hong Kong stocks, already under pressure owing to concerns about China's crackdown on a range of industries including tech firms and casinos, sank more than two percent.

Tokyo fell 1.1 percent -- a sixth straight loss -- while Taipei was also in negative territory.

Shanghai and Seoul were closed for public holidays.

Oil traders are eagerly awaiting the outcome of a meeting between OPEC and key allies -- known as OPEC+ -- to decide whether to ramp up oil production to calm overheated global energy prices.

Oil prices jumped above $80 last week for the first time in almost three years on tight global supplies.

The 23 countries in the group are expected to start their video conference meeting at 1300 GMT on Monday.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,039.27 points Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 15,161.26 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 6,526.90 EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 4,034.67 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.1 percent at 28,444.89 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.2 percent at 24,036.37 (close) Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday New York - Dow: UP 1.4 percent at 34,326.46 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1617 from $1.1596 at 2100 GMT on Friday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3564 from $1.3546 Euro/pound: UP at 85.65 pence from 85.60 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 111.19 Yen from 111.05 yenBrent North Sea crude: FLAT at $79.25 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $75.81

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Energy Crisis China Holidays Company Oil London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Buy Seoul Taipei New York Euro May Stocks Market From Asia Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz to sue all those who ran news against ..

Maryam Nawaz to sue all those who ran news against Junaid Safdar in the UK

15 seconds ago
 SEWA completes 85 percent of Muwailih Commercial n ..

SEWA completes 85 percent of Muwailih Commercial natural gas pipeline

6 minutes ago
 NAB rebuts Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Au ..

NAB rebuts Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority's clearance news

1 minute ago
 China Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launc ..

China Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launch of Long March 8 Rockets

1 minute ago
 Steps underway to attract foreign investment: Pres ..

Steps underway to attract foreign investment: President Dr Arif Alvi

5 minutes ago
 7-member clinical committee formed for dengue pati ..

7-member clinical committee formed for dengue patients at LGH

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.