Most OPEC+ Members Prefer Not to Increase Output in February as Consensus Lacks - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Members to the OPEC-non-OPEC deal on collective oil output cuts are lacking consensus on the rates of cuts in February, with the majority inclined not to increase the production, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Monday.

OPEC+ are expected to hold a meeting later on Monday to discuss the possible increase of production up to 500,000 barrels per day.

"There is no consensus before the beginning of the meeting. The predominant majority of members believe that the production should not be increased amid the lack of clarity on the coronavirus," the source said.

The source also said that several OPEC+ members had held contacts before the meeting.

"In particular, the OPEC+ leadership and Saudi Arabia reached out to several participants of the format to exchange opinions," the source said.