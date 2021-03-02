Most OPEC+ Nations Favor Boosting Oil Production by 0.5Mln Bpd Starting April - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Most of the OPEC+ nations are in favor of boosting oil production by 0.5 million barrels daily starting April, a source in a delegation told Sputnik ahead of the meeting, scheduled for Thursday.

"Yes, the majority is likely to boost production. The market situation is positive, and [daily] production is highly likely to increase by 0.5 million barrels," the source said.

When asked about potential effect that the production increase could trigger, the source noted that "OPEC+ technical and monitoring committees are analyzing risks."