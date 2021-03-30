Most OPEC+ Nations Seek Extending Current Terms of Production Cuts Deal for May - Source

Saudi Arabia was in contact with some OPEC+ nations on Monday, most of them confirmed readiness to extend the current terms of the deal for May, while Riyadh itself is committed to continue its voluntary oil production cuts, a source in a delegation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Saudi Arabia was in contact with some OPEC+ nations on Monday, most of them confirmed readiness to extend the current terms of the deal for May, while Riyadh itself is committed to continue its voluntary oil production cuts, a source in a delegation told Sputnik.

"There were contacts yesterday. As one of the main participants of the process, Saudi Arabia tried to learn opinions of alliance members. Riyadh said that, judging by its contacts, most of the participants have an intention to extend the current terms of the deal for May," the source said, noting that this could be explained by the unpredictable market situation.

"Yesterday, Riyadh had serious concerns regarding the impossibility to predict anything in the market. Therefore, according to the Saudis, it is necessary to have a cautious approach. As for their [Saudi Arabia's] voluntary cuts, there are assurances that they are ready to extend them. According to them, it is necessary to have an understanding of the near future at least in order to make a step toward easing the restrictions. Unfortunately, this is not possible now, amid the pandemic," the source added.