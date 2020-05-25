Most Sectors of Moscow Economy to Recover When COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Most sectors of the Moscow economy will recover when the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, with deferred demand expected to play a positive role, Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy Vladimir Efimov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"First, we are sure that the revenue will be restored in most sectors, as the restrictions will be lifted.

Second, the so-called deferred demand can work in a whole range of sectors, when citizens who have not purchased something today will do it tomorrow, if they planned making this purchase," Efimov said.

According to the deputy mayor, as the government allows businesses to make payments when this "tomorrow" comes, it will then be able to either offer another deferral or implement some other support measures, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently presented.

"Or we could completely exonerate some payments," Efimov added.