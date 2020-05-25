UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Sectors Of Moscow Economy To Recover When COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted - Deputy Mayor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:20 PM

Most Sectors of Moscow Economy to Recover When COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Most sectors of the Moscow economy will recover when the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, with deferred demand expected to play a positive role, Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy Vladimir Efimov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"First, we are sure that the revenue will be restored in most sectors, as the restrictions will be lifted.

Second, the so-called deferred demand can work in a whole range of sectors, when citizens who have not purchased something today will do it tomorrow, if they planned making this purchase," Efimov said.

According to the deputy mayor, as the government allows businesses to make payments when this "tomorrow" comes, it will then be able to either offer another deferral or implement some other support measures, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently presented.

"Or we could completely exonerate some payments," Efimov added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

14 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

16 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

17 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.