Open Menu

MoST Starts Work On National STI Policy Implementation Framework

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 07:46 PM

MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementation framework

Caretaker Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Umar Saif Tuesday said his ministry has started work on a National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy implementation Framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Umar Saif Tuesday said his ministry has started work on a National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy implementation Framework.

In a tweet, the minister stated, "At the Science and Technology Ministry, we have begun work on a national science, technology and innovation policy implementation framework for Pakistan which was long overdue".

"We need to invest more in science and technology and ensure our governance frameworks support a knowledge economy", he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Umar Saif

Recent Stories

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

6 minutes ago
 UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian und ..

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

6 minutes ago
 UoP observes World Mental Health Day

UoP observes World Mental Health Day

6 minutes ago
 Rally organized to express solidarity with Palesti ..

Rally organized to express solidarity with Palestine people

6 minutes ago
 PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in ..

PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in each province

6 minutes ago
Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of ..

Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of PS Sukhkun

6 minutes ago
 Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus ..

Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus of SMBBMU Larkana

6 minutes ago
 CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter t ..

CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter to FIA for inquiry

6 minutes ago
 Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in ..

Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in first week of October

6 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident in Quetta

Man killed in road accident in Quetta

16 minutes ago
 SC seeks AGP's arguments tomorrow in petitions aga ..

SC seeks AGP's arguments tomorrow in petitions against practice & procedure Act

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business