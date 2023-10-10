MoST Starts Work On National STI Policy Implementation Framework
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 07:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Umar Saif Tuesday said his ministry has started work on a National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy implementation Framework.
In a tweet, the minister stated, "At the Science and Technology Ministry, we have begun work on a national science, technology and innovation policy implementation framework for Pakistan which was long overdue".
"We need to invest more in science and technology and ensure our governance frameworks support a knowledge economy", he said.