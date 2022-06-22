UrduPoint.com

Mother Of Businessman Taimur Shah Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Mother of businessman Taimur Shah passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Mother of Muhammad Taimoor Shah, a renowned businessman and former chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KP-TMA) has passed away after protracted illness here on Tuesday.

She was laid to rest in Cantonment Graveyard.

A large number including relatives, well-wishers, politicians, industrialists, military officers and people from various walks of life attended her funeral prayers.

She was also the mother of Mohammad Kamran Shah,a renowned social figure, Muhammad Zahid Shah - Vice President FPCCI, Muhammad Zeeshan Shah a senior advocate and sister in-law of Muhammad Luqman Shah.

She was the widow of Late Mr. Muhammad Hussain Shah, who was the Chairman of Amin Group of Industries.

Her Qul will be held on Thursday at 12: 30 P.M at Shah House, 2 Machni Road, Peshawar Cantonment.

