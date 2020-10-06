UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motor Cars Imports Reduced By 31.40%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:55 PM

Motor Cars imports reduced by 31.40%

Motor Cars imports during first two months of current fiscal year reduced by 31.40 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Motor cars imports during first two months of current fiscal year reduced by 31.40 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday, the Motor Cars imports came down from US $122,953 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $84,343 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Aug 20 this year, imports of Buses, Trucks and Oth. Heavy vehicles reduced by 42.

20%, worth $26,999 thousand as compared the imports valuing $46,710 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Motor Cycles imports decreased by 49.57%, worth $6,726 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $13,337 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Parts and Accessories imports also came down by 39.81%, valuing $37,710 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $62,653 thousand of same period of last year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles Same From

Recent Stories

Vendors selling unhealthy snacks near schools can ..

52 seconds ago

German industrial orders climb again in August

54 seconds ago

64 outlaws arrested in a day

55 seconds ago

DC urges Ulemas' to maintain peace in Sargodha

57 seconds ago

Kyrgyzstan vote result cancelled after clashes

21 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Parliament to Convene for Special Session o ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.