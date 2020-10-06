Motor Cars imports reduced by 31.40%

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Motor cars imports during first two months of current fiscal year reduced by 31.40 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday, the Motor Cars imports came down from US $122,953 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $84,343 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Aug 20 this year, imports of Buses, Trucks and Oth. Heavy vehicles reduced by 42.

20%, worth $26,999 thousand as compared the imports valuing $46,710 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Motor Cycles imports decreased by 49.57%, worth $6,726 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $13,337 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Parts and Accessories imports also came down by 39.81%, valuing $37,710 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $62,653 thousand of same period of last year.

