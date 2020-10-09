UrduPoint.com
Motor Cycles Imports Reduced By 49.57%

Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Motor cycles imports imports during first two months of current fiscal year reduced by 49.57 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Motor Cycles imports came down from $13,337 thousand in Fy 2019-20 of last financial year to Us $6,726 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period of july-Aug 20 this year, imports of Buses, Trucks and Oth. Heavy vehicles reduced by 42.

20%, worth $26,999 thousand as compared the imports valuing $46,710 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Motor cars imports decreased by 31.40%, worth $84,343 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $122,953 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Parts and Accessories imports also came down by 39.81%, valuing $37,710 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $62,653 thousand of same period of last year.

