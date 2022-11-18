UrduPoint.com

Motorbike, Three-wheeler Sales Decline 34.50% In 4 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022

Motorbike, three-wheeler sales decline 34.50% in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 34.50 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 412,111 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold in July-October (2022-23) against the sale of 629,212 units in July-October (2021-22), showing a decline of 34.50 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went down 20.61 percent from 435,072 units last year to 345,381 units during the current year.

However, the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed an increase of 16.04 percent from 11,661 units to 13,532 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes decreased from 8,098 units to 4,856 witnessing decreased by 40.

30 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 83.70 percent from 1,810 units to 295 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles decreased to 30,337 units from 115,374 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also decreased by 72.24 percent from 43,940 units to 12,194 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 74.96 percent from 3,128 units in last year to 783 units in the same month's current year while the sale of Sazgar three-wheeler also decreased to 2,193 units from 4,213 units.

The sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also showed a decrease of 58.09 percent by going down from 4,718 units to 1,977 units whereas the sale of United three-wheelers decreased to 521 units from the sale of 1,197 units, the data revealed.

