Motorbike, Three-wheeler Sales Decline 34.83 % In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Motorbike, three-wheeler sales decline 34.83 % in Q1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 34.83 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 293,830 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-September (2022-23) against the sale of 450,913 units in July-September (2021-22), showing decline of 34.83 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went down 19.32 percent from 310,041 units in last year to 250,132 units during the current year.

However, the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed an increase of 16.61 percent from 8,581 units to 10,007 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes decreased from 5,947 units to 3,726 witnessing decreased by 37.

34 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 84.91 percent from 1,419 units to 214 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles decreased to 20,369 units from 83,981 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also decreased by 80.31 percent from 31,007 units to 6,105 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 79.30 percent from 2,223 units in last year to 460 units in the same month's current year while the sale of Sazgar three-wheeler also decreased to 999 units from 3,243 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers also showed a decrease of 62.48 percent by going down from 3,639 units to 1,365 units whereas the sale of United three-wheelers decreased to 412 units from the sale of 832 units, the data revealed.

