Motorbike, three wheeler sales decline by 12.34 % in 9 months

(@FahadShabbir)

The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed declined of 12.34 percent during the first nine months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed declined of 12.34 percent during the first nine months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 1,170,403 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-March (2019-20) against the sale of 1,335,232 units in July-March (2018-19), showing negative growth of 12.34 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles in the country witnessed decrease of 6.66 percent and declined to 768,974 units this year against 823,918 units last year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also dipped by 12.51 percent to 15,637 units from 17,873 units last year, in addition the sale of Yamaha motorbikes witnessed nominal decrease of 0.

28 percent from 18,193 units to 18,142, it added.

Similarly, United Auto motorcycles also went down from 281,776 units to 242,387 units, showing decrease of 13.97 percent while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles decreased by32.38 percent from 123,348 units to 83,400 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed decrease of 22.46 percent from 8,634 units in last year to 6,694 units in the same month's current year.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown decrease of 44.50 percent by going down from 17,238 units to 9,567 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers dropped by 48.22 percent from 9,176 units to 4,751 units, the data revealed.

\395