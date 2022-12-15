UrduPoint.com

Motorbike, Three-wheeler Sales Decline By 34.24 % In 5 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Motorbike, three-wheeler sales decline by 34.24 % in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 34.24 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 523,354 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold in July-November (2022-23) against the sale of 795,943 units in July- November (2021-22), showing a decline of 34.24 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went down 22.33 percent from 563,575 units in last year to 437,708 units during the current year.

However, the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed an increase of 17 percent from 14,915 units to 17,450 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes decreased from 9,962 units to 5,796 decreasing by 41.

81 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 84.56 percent from 1,911 units to 295 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles decreased to 40,504 units from 136,812 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also decreased by 72.19 percent from 52,289 units to 14,540 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 75.70 percent from 3,952 units last year to 960 units in the same month's current year, whereas the sale of Sazgar three-wheeler also decreased to 3,440 units from 5,078 units.

The sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also showed a decrease of 66.78 percent, by going down from 5,953 units to 1,977 units whereas the sale of United three-wheelers decreased to 642 units from the sale of 1,455 units, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Sale Honda Same November From Suzuki

Recent Stories

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

16 minutes ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

18 minutes ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

1 hour ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.