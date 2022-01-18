Motorbike, three wheeler sales decrease 1.37% in 6 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 1.37 percent during the first half months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 937,776 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-December (2021-22) against the sale of 950,871 units in July- December (2020-21), showing negative growth of 1.37 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

However, The sale of Honda motorcycles went up 9.80 percent from 618,140 units in last year to 678,655 units during the period under review whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 70.51 percent from 10,574 units to 18,030 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 10,524 units to 12,193 units witnessing increase of 15.

85 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 26.38 percent from 78,955 units to 58,119 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 25.71 percent from 202,284 units to 150,267 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 14.78 percent from 5,417 units in last year to 4,616 units during this year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also dipped by 27.67 percent from 7,021 units to 5,078 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown a decrease of 26.82 percent by going down from 9,822 units to 7,187 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also decreased by 57.37 percent from 3,810 units to 1,624 units, the data revealed.