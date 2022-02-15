Motorbike, three wheeler sales decrease 1.94% in 7 months

The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 1.94 percent during the first seven months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 1.94 percent during the first seven months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the months under review, as many as 1091,795 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-January (2021-22) against the sale of 1113,435 units in July- January (2020-21), showing decline of 1.94 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

However, the sale of Honda motorcycles went up by 9.10 percent from 732,041 units in last year to 798,657 units during the period under review whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 67.48 percent from 12,682 units to 21,240 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 12,654 units to 14,038 units witnessing an increase of 10.

93 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 29.56 percent from 89,855 units to 63,286 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 26.83 percent from 230,370 units to 168,546 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 11.40 percent from 6,030 units in last year to 5,342 units during this year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also dipped by 7.08 percent from 9,028 units to 8,388 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown a decrease of 27.58 percent by going down from 11,553 units to 8,366 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also decreased by 57.37 percent from 4,465 units to 1,903 units, the data revealed.

