Motorbike, three wheeler sales fall by 23.11 % during FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed decrease of 23.11 percent during the fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 1,370,005 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-June (2019-20) against the sale of 1,781,959 units in July-June (2018-19), showing a decline of 23.11 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went down by 21.62 percent from 1,114,956 units in last year to 873,902 units during the fiscal year under review whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also decrease by 25.91 percent from 23,352 units to 17,301 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 23,610 units to 19,371 witnessing decreased of 17.

95 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 54.35 percent from 27,125 units to 12,380 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles decreased by 18.96 percent from 364,614 units to 295,459 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles decreased by 32.40 percent from 161,231 units to 108,990 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed decrease of 16.33 percent from 12,335 units in last year to 10,320 units while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also decreased by 22.53 percent from 15,845 units to 12,274 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown decrease of 45.50 percent by going down from 23,661 units to 12,893 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers dropped by 47.72 percent from 11,666 units to 6,098 units, the data revealed.

