Motorbike, three wheeler sales fall by 25.72 % during last 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed 25.72 percent decrease during the eleven months of financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 1,221,943 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-May (2019-20) against the sale of 1,645,229 units in July-May (2018-19), showing a decline of 25.72 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went down by 23.81 percent from 1,028,945 units in last year to 783,863 units during current year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also decrease by 25.07 percent from 21,549 units to 16,145 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 21,973 units to 18,191 witnessing decreased of 17.21 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 56.

55 percent from 24,220 units to 10,522 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles decreased by 23.42 percent from 339,311 units to 259,828 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles decreased by 34.99 percent from 149,036 units to 96,883 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed decrease of 20.30 percent from 10,784 units in last year to 8,594 units in the same month's current year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also decreased by 30.50 percent from 14,425 units to 10,025 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown decrease of 43.09 percent by going down from 20,405 units to 11,611 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers dropped by 51.76 percent from 11,104 units to 5,356 units, the data revealed.

