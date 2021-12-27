Motorbike, three wheeler sales increase 0.26% in 5 months

The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed an increase of 0.26 percent during the first five months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed an increase of 0.26 percent during the first five months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 795,245 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-November (2021-22) against the sale of 793,755 units in July- November (2020-21), showing growth of 0.26 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went up 10.07 percent from 512,010 units in last year to 563,575 units during the period under review whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 71.06 percent from 8,719 units to 14,915 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 8,733 units to 9,962 units witnessing increase of 14.

07 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 22.50 percent from 67,474 units to 52,289 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 19.78 percent from 170,549 units to 136,812 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 15.12 percent from 4,656 units in last year to 3,952 units during this year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also dipped by 15.78 percent from 6,030 units to 5,078 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown a decrease of 28.98 percent by going down from 8,383 units to 5,953 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also decreased by 55.85 percent from 3,296 units to 1,455 units, the data revealed.