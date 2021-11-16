Motorbike, three wheeler sales increase 0.54% in 4 months

(@FahadShabbir)

The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed an increase of 0.54 percent during the first four months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 )

During the period under review, as many as 628,242 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-October (2021-22) against the sale of 624,818 units in July-October (2020-21), showing growth of 1.32 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went up 7.68 percent from 404,005 units in last year to 435,072 units during the period under review whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 75.93 percent from 6,628 units to 11,661 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 6,823 units to 8,098 units witnessing increase of 18.

68 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 14.01 percent from 51,099 units to 43,940 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 13.97 percent from 134,120 units to 115,374 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 23.55 percent from 4,092 units in last year to 3,128 units during this year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also dipped by 39.92 percent from 5,224 units to 3,243 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown a decrease of 31.02 percent by going down from 6,840 units to 4,718 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also decreased by 57.56 percent from 2,821 units to 1,197 units, the data revealed.