Motorbike, Three Wheeler Sales Increase 1.32% In 2 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:17 PM

Motorbike, three wheeler sales increase 1.32% in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed an increase of 1.32 percent during the first two months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 294,802 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-August (2021-22) against the sale of 290,948 units in July-August (2020-21), showing growth of 1.32 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went up 11.75 percent from 179,003 units in last year to 200,039 units during the period under review whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 108.90 percent from 2,730 units to 5,703 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 2,596 units to 3,985 witnessing increase of 53.

50 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 18.74 percent from 25,342 units to 20,591 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 17.23 percent from 70,419 units to 58,285 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 27.54 percent from 1,801 units in last year to 1,305 units during this year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also dipped by 11.38 percent from 2,337 units to 2,071 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown a decrease of 31.99 percent by going down from 3,226 units to 2,194 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also decreased by 75.82 percent from 1,394 units to 337 units, the data revealed.

