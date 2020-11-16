UrduPoint.com
Motorbike, Three Wheeler Sales Increase 18.96 % In 4 Months

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:22 PM

The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country witnessed an increased of 18.96 percent during the first four months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country witnessed an increased of 18.96 percent during the first four months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 624,030 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-October (2020-21) against the�sale�of 524,528 units in July-October (2019-20), showing growth of 18.96 percent, according to�the Pakistan�automobile�Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The�sale�of�Honda�motorcycles went up by 20.55 percent from 335,134 units in last year to 404,005 units during current year whereas the�sale�of�Suzuki�motorcycles witnessed decrease of 4.17 percent from 6,917 units�to 6,628 units .

Similarly, the�sale�of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from from�8,707 units to 6,823 witnessing decreased of 21.

63 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 55.53 percent from 5,289 units to 2,352 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased by 17.76 percent from 113,887 units to 134,120 units while the sales of�Road�Prince motorcycles also increased by 19.40 percent�from�42,795 units to 51,099 units.

Meanwhile, the�sale�of�Road�Prince three wheelers witnessed an increase of 66.40 percent�from�2,459 units in last year to 4,092 units in the�same�month's current year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also rose by 49.21 percent from 3,501 units to 5,224 units.

The�sale�of Qingqi three wheelers has shown increase of 105.76 percent by going up�from�3,324 units to 6,840 units whereas the�sale�of United Auto three wheelers also rose 33.19 percent�from�2,118 units to 2,821 units, the data revealed.

