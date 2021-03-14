Motorbike, three wheeler sales up 17.25% in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed an increase of 17.25 percent during the eight months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 1,267,844 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-February (2020-21) against the sale of 1,081,272 units in July-February (2019-20), showing growth of 17.25 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went up 19.40 percent from 700,194 units in last year to 836,046 units during current year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 2.84 percent from 14,540 units to 14,954 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes however went down from 16,742 units to 14,526 witnessing decreased of 13.23 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 53.

15 percent from 10,522 units to 4,929 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased by 15.36 percent from 225,561 units to 260,216 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also increased by 21.45 percent from 83,400 units to 101,296 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed an increase of 7.15 percent from 6,694 units in last year to 7,173 units in the same month's current year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also increased by 19.51 percent from 8,853 units to 10,581 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown increase of 36.66 percent by going up from 9,567 units to 13,075 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also rose 14.85 percent from 4,370 units to 5,019 units, the data revealed.

