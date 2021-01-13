UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorbike, Three Wheeler Sales Up 18.88 % In 1st Half Of FY 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:13 PM

Motorbike, three wheeler sales up 18.88 % in 1st half of FY 2021

The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed an increase of 18.88 percent during the first half of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed an increase of 18.88 percent during the first half of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 950,871 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-December (2020-21) against the sale of 799,820 units in July-December (2019-20), showing growth of 18.88 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went up 19.96 percent from 515,173 units in last year to 618,040 units during current year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed nominal decrease of 2.67 percent from 10,865 units to 10,574 units .

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from from 12,913 units to 10,524 witnessing decreased of 18.

50 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 51.26 percent from 9,018 units to 4,395 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased by 19.28 percent from 169,578 units to 202,284 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also increased by 24.11 percent from 63,612 units to 78,955 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed an increase of 23.90 percent from 4,372 units in last year to 5,417 units in the same month's current year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also increased by 46.51 percent from 4,792 units to 7,021 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown increase of 70.55 percent by going up from 5,759 units to 9,822 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also rose 23.54 percent from 3,084 units to 3,810 units, the data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Sale Honda Same From Suzuki

Recent Stories

WhatsApp clarifies new privacy policy

8 minutes ago

Samsung Introduces Latest Innovations for a Better ..

13 minutes ago

Opposition Figure Navalny Says Returning to Russia ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

China's fifth distressed-assets manager opens for ..

3 minutes ago

Bids for 20 E&P blocks' auction to open on Jan.15

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.