Motorbike, three wheeler sales up 21.70pc in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed an increase of 21.70 percent during the nine months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 1,438,194 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-March (2020-21) against the sale of 1,181,685 units in July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 21.70 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went up 24.98 percent from 768,974 units in last year to 961,076 units during current year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 11.03 percent from 15,637 units to 17,363 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes however went down from 18,142 units to 16,597 witnessing decreased of 8.51 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 54.

67 percent from 11,405 units to 5,169 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased by 18.36 percent from 242,387 units to 286,899 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also increased by 21.80 percent from 91,595 units to 111,570 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 4.32 percent from 7,837 units in last year to 7,498 units in the same month's current year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler increased by 24.10 percent from 9,500 units to 11,790 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown increase of 38.47 percent by going up from 10,577 units to 14,646 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also rose 16.94 percent from 4,751 units to 5,556 units, the data revealed.

