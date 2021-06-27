UrduPoint.com
Motorbike, Three Wheeler Sales Up 42.89% In 11 Months

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Motorbike, three wheeler sales up 42.89% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed an increase of 42.89 percent during the first eleven months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 1,747,342 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-May (2020-21) against the sale of 1,222,826 units in July-May (2019-20), showing growth of 42.89 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went up 50.80 percent from 783,863 units in last year to 1,182,085 units during current year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 36.76 percent from 16,148 units to 22,085 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 18,191 units to 19,324 witnessing increase of 6.22 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 49.

25 percent from 11,405 units to 5,788 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased by 31.29 percent from 259,828 units to 341,151 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also increased by 35.39 percent from 96,883 units to 131,171 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed an increase of 3.24 percent from 8,594 units in last year to 8,873 units in the same month's current year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler increased by 36.88 percent from 10,025 units to 13,723 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown increase of 45.62 percent by going up from 11,611 units to 16,908 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also rose 15.64 percent from 5,356 units to 6,194 units, the data revealed.

